Man injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in a shooting in Orange County, according to deputies.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to the 2600 block of Silver Hills Drive in reference to the shooting on Saturday at 11:41 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.