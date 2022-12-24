44º

Christmas Eve fire breaks out in Lakeland home

No residents were home at the time of fire, officials said

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Lakeland Fire Department fights a fire at 601 North Stella Avenue (Lakeland Fire Department)

LAKELAND, Fla. – A fire broke out in a Lakeland home early on Christmas Eve, according to the Lakeland Fire Department.

Fire officials said they responded to the structure fire located at 601 North Stella Avenue in Polk County around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, about 75% of the home was involved with flames and smoke, the fire department said.

Firefighters performed a search of the property and found there were no residents, according to a release from the Lakeland Fire Department.

Neighboring properties were evacuated out of caution, the fire department said. One victim did sustain burn injuries to the hands and shoulder, but the department did not say if it was a firefighter or neighbor.

Lakeland Fire Department’s prevention division is still investigating the cause of the fire.

