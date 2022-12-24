Christmas Eve fire breaks out in Lakeland home

LAKELAND, Fla. – A fire broke out in a Lakeland home early on Christmas Eve, according to the Lakeland Fire Department.

Fire officials said they responded to the structure fire located at 601 North Stella Avenue in Polk County around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

[TRENDING: Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say | Central Florida to open cold weather shelters ahead of chilly temperatures. Here’s where | Become a News 6 Insider]

Upon arrival, about 75% of the home was involved with flames and smoke, the fire department said.

Firefighters performed a search of the property and found there were no residents, according to a release from the Lakeland Fire Department.

Neighboring properties were evacuated out of caution, the fire department said. One victim did sustain burn injuries to the hands and shoulder, but the department did not say if it was a firefighter or neighbor.

Lakeland Fire Department’s prevention division is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: