Teen fugitive in Pennsylvania murder case arrested in Polk County

Sheriff’s office said teen fled to Florida, enrolled in Polk County school

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Henry Madera, Jr. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

MULBERRY, Fla. – A 17-year-old student at a Polk County high school was arrested Tuesday on a murder warrant out of Pennsylvania.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Henry Madera, Jr. was wanted by the Reading City Police Dept. in Pennsylvania for third-degree murder charges.

Investigators say Madera was part of a fight at a park in Reading, Pennsylvania where one person was shot dead and another was injured. They say Madera, who is believed to be one of the shooters, testified before a Pennsylvania Grand Jury on the charges in October.

But then Madera fled the state, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says, and enrolled at Mulberry High School in October.

An arrest warrant was issued for Madera on Monday, and the sheriff’s office arrested Madera Tuesday at the school.

Madera is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania on the murder charge, along with charges of aggravated assault, conspiracy — aggravated assault, possession of firearms without a license, perjury, false swearing during an official proceeding, and recklessly endangering another person.

