Body of 9-year-old boy recovered after dayslong search in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – After days of searching Lake Annie in Polk County, the body of a 9-year-old boy has been recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office announced the recovery of the boy’s body on Tuesday.

Investigators said the boy, from Port St. Lucie, fell into the lake near Dundee on Saturday around 2:39 p.m.

Deputies said the boy was on a pontoon boat with his father and two brothers when he fell off the front of the boat and was hit by the propeller.

The father jumped into the water but could not find the boy, according to a news release.

Deputies did not say when or where the boy was ultimately found.

