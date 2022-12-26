Volusia County woman dies after Christmas night house fire

A woman in her 80s died after a house fire on Gregory Drive near Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

DELTONA, Fla. – A woman in her 80s was found dead inside a burning home near Deltona on Christmas night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the home on Gregory Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

[TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida | Random Florida Fact: The town of Christmas | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a news release, the woman was the only person in the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies have not yet released the woman’s name.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: