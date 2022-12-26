47º

Local News

Volusia County woman dies after Christmas night house fire

Victim, in her 80s, was found inside home on Gregory Drive

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

A woman in her 80s died after a house fire on Gregory Drive near Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DELTONA, Fla. – A woman in her 80s was found dead inside a burning home near Deltona on Christmas night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the home on Gregory Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

According to a news release, the woman was the only person in the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies have not yet released the woman’s name.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

