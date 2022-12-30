1 dog killed in Altamonte Springs house fire, officials say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A dog was killed in a house fire Friday morning in the Altamonte Springs area.

Seminole County fire crews battled responded to the home on Bishop Drive, east of Maitland Avenue around 8 a.m. Crews arrived and found smoke and flames visible from the house.

Two people got out of the home and were not hurt, but a dog died and a cat had to be rescued.

The Red Cross is helping the victims.

No other information has been released, including the cause.

