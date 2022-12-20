Altamonte Springs man accused of violently kidnapping sister, nephew, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Altamonte Springs man was arrested Saturday after violently kidnapping his sister and her 6-year-old son back in November, according to police.

Police said that 22-year-old Romello Smith was being visited by his sister on Nov. 16 around 1:30 a.m. at his apartment.

[TRENDING: It’s gonna get how cold? Arctic blast to bring Christmas-time freeze to Florida | 4 injured when pickup truck crashes into Hideaway Bar in Orlando, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

At some point, she and Smith got into an argument, and the sister returned to her car, which she’d borrowed from her boyfriend, police said. Police added that during the argument, Smith told her that she was not allowed to leave and that she had to stay the night at his apartment.

The arrest affidavit shows that the sister refused, which led to Smith striking her in the face before reaching into the car to grab the keys and his sister’s 6-year-old son.

Smith carried the keys and the boy back into his apartment with his sister following, attempting to get them back, police said.

However, once inside the upstairs bedroom, Smith locked the door and sat in front of it to prevent both his sister and nephew from leaving, the affidavit shows. The siblings began to argue again, which ended with Smith striking her so hard that she lost consciousness, police said.

Eventually, the sister was able to grab her son and sneak out from the apartment while Smith was outside on the phone, according to police. Court records show she was able to find someone to call for help, though she saw Smith driving her car to search for her and her son after their escape.

Smith was arrested and faces charges of robbery carjacking, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnapping and battery. In addition to other unrelated charges, Smith is held on bail of $116,000.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: