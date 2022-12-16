57º

2 teens hit by vehicle near high school in Altamonte Springs, police say

Police say 14-year-olds received citations for not using crosswalk

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Altamonte Springs crash (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two 14-year-old girls were hit by a vehicle early Friday near Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

The department said the crash happened on Sand Lake Road, just west of State Road 434, around 7 a.m.

Police said the two girls were hit by a vehicle that had a green light.

One of the girls had abrasions on her ankle and the other had no visible injuries, the department said.

Police said the teens received citations for not crossing at a crosswalk. The driver did not receive any citations.

Seminole County Public Schools released the following statement:

