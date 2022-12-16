2 teens hit by vehicle near high school in Altamonte Springs, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two 14-year-old girls were hit by a vehicle early Friday near Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

The department said the crash happened on Sand Lake Road, just west of State Road 434, around 7 a.m.

[TRENDING: Man angry with Orlando resort uses AR-15 to go on shooting spree; 2 wounded | ‘I couldn’t breathe:’ Tavares officer who overdosed in traffic stop recounts fentanyl exposure | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said the two girls were hit by a vehicle that had a green light.

One of the girls had abrasions on her ankle and the other had no visible injuries, the department said.

Police said the teens received citations for not crossing at a crosswalk. The driver did not receive any citations.

Seminole County Public Schools released the following statement: