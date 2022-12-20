67º

1 dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, police say

Victim found in apartment on Ballard Street

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – One person is dead after an early morning shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police.

Officers said they received a 911 call at 4:33 a.m. about someone being shot in an apartment on Ballard Street.

When police arrived, they said officers found the victim and attempted to render aid. The victim ultimately died at the hospital, according to a news release.

Police have not released any information about the victim’s identity or what led up to the shooting.

Investigators said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to Altamonte Springs police at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

