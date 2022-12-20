1 dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, police say

Officers said they received a 911 call at 4:33 a.m. about someone being shot in an apartment on Ballard Street.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – One person is dead after an early morning shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police.

When police arrived, they said officers found the victim and attempted to render aid. The victim ultimately died at the hospital, according to a news release.

Police have not released any information about the victim’s identity or what led up to the shooting.

Investigators said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to Altamonte Springs police at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

