Police arrest husband of woman shot, killed at Altamonte Springs apartment

Jonathan Jiles, 36, was arrested after police found him inside an apartment that had a handgun.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police arrested the husband of a woman who was shot and killed at an Altamonte Springs apartment Tuesday morning, according to the police department.

Police said they responded to the Goldelm at Charter Pointe apartment complex along Ballard Street at around 4:38 a.m. after reports came in about a shooting in one of the units.

Upon arrival, officers found Brandi Jiles, who had been shot and was laying outside the door to the master bedroom, police said.

In a 911 call, Brand Jiles said she had been shot near her stomach. Police said she appeared to have been shot once.

The arrest affidavit shows that police also found her husband — Jonathan Jiles, 36 — who was inside the bedroom closet, wearing nothing but boxer briefs and urinating.

Jonathan Jiles, 36 (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Jonathan Jiles told police his wife owned a handgun, which Brandi Jiles said was on the kitchen table, the affidavit shows.

Police later discovered that Jonathan Jiles was a convicted felon. He was arrested and faces a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Court records show that he was previously sentenced in 2020 to more than a year in prison for resisting an officer with violence and battery.

Brandi Jiles died after being taken to the hospital, according to police. Police have not yet released information on what led to the shooting.

