Orlando man, 48, dies after crash with tree in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 48-year-old man from Orlando died Saturday after a single-vehicle crash with a tree off of South Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 4:47 a.m. where South Orange Blossom Trail meets Conroy Street, troopers said.

The man was driving a van westbound on Conroy Street, approaching South Orange Blossom Trail, when troopers believe he lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb with it.

According to a crash report, the van continued through the stop sign and across South Orange Blossom Trail, colliding with a tree on the west shoulder. The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, troopers said. He was not wearing a seatbelt in the crash, the report states.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

No further details were shared.

