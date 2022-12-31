Davie woman struck, killed by pickup truck on US-27 in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Davie woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck Friday night on U.S. Route 27 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 9:16 p.m. in the area of Northwest 97th Place as the truck traveled eastbound, driven by a 57-year-old Naples man, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the woman — who troopers considered a pedestrian — was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue personnel.

No other details were shared.

Note: Based on the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

