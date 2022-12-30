Man shot by Marion County deputies after grabbing Taser during struggle in The Villages, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old man was shot by Marion County deputies Thursday evening after he grabbed a Taser from one of the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace in The Villages. Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call around 9:30 p.m. at the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was on the phone with 911 when he said he was going to get his gun and “take care of the situation himself.”

When deputies arrived, officials said a struggle ensued and it was then that the 35-year-old reached for the deputy’s Taser. The man was shot and taken to the hospital to be treated.

The two deputies were not hurt in the struggle.

No other information, including the name of the suspect, has been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

