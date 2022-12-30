Tampa Bay Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helps rescue 4 in helicopter crash, police say

(Mark Zaleski, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's Blaine Gabbert (11) and Kyle Trask, right, take part in drills during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert was credited with helping rescue four people after a helicopter crash in Hillsborough Bay Thursday evening, according to police.

The helicopter crashed into the water near a yacht club, according to the Tampa Bay Police Department.

Police said the helicopter’s pilot was attempting to land at Peter O’ Knight Airport when the aircraft lost power after all on board reported hearing a loud bang.

Interim Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw will hold a news conference with Gabbert at 12:30 p.m. from One Buc Place to discuss the footballer’s role in the rescue. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Maj. David Arthur and Tampa Police Marine Patrol officers will join Bercaw and Gabbert at the event, a release reads.

