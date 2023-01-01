WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: Mount Dora officials to discuss deaths of man, woman at senior living community

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora officials on Sunday will hold a news conference to discuss a man and woman who were found dead the day prior in an apartment at a retirement community.

Officers with the Mount Dora Police Department on Saturday responded around 4 p.m. to a report of potential suspicious activity at Waterman Village, located at 150 Waterman Ave., according to a news release. Officers located the two dead, securing the area as the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit soon took over, police said.

According to the release, the victims’ identities would not be released at the time of this report.

A news conference in Mount Dora City Hall is scheduled for 4 p.m. to discuss the deaths, according to a city spokesperson.

Speaking at the news conference will be Interim Mount Dora police Chief Mike Gibson, Lee Massie with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Mayor Crissy Stile and City Manager Patrick Comiskey, the spokesperson said.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the event live at the top of this story when it begins.

Anyone with information about the deaths was urged to contact the department’s CSI by calling 352-735-7130.

