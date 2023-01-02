Ask Trooper Steve: How long can you drive with a Puerto Rico tag after moving to Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Today’s viewer question was, “How long can you drive with a Puerto Rico tag after moving to Florida?”

“I loved the fact that I received an email from a company that simply wanted to find answers for one of their coworkers,” Trooper Steve said, “There is no law specific to the island of Puerto Rico, but they would fall under the same law that we use when anyone moves to the state of Florida”.

According to Florida law, if someone is moving to Florida with a valid out-of-state license plate, they have 10 business days to get their Florida tags.

“If they have not already switched their driver’s license, they would have 30 days to make sure they have a Florida driver’s license,” Trooper Steve said.

For more information about getting a Florida driver's license plate, or tag click here.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.