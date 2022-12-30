News 6′s Trooper Steve goes over safety tips for New Year’s Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – The preparations to ring in 2023 are underway across Central Florida.

In downtown Orlando, workers at Wall Street Plaza are expecting the biggest turnout in years for New Year’s Eve.

And while thousands are getting ready to pop champagne and share memories, security and safety is something everyone should keep in mind on New Year’s Eve.

“Go out, have a good time, but we want to wake up with you Sunday morning,” News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve said.

News 6′s Ezzy Castro sat down with Trooper Steve on Friday to talk about the risks when drinking and driving.

“Unfortunately, the laws aren’t as serious as they are, but the outcome is you may be hit with a misdemeanor crime, but you may have taken someone’s life. You may have taken your own or you may have survived something and your passenger is now dead,” Trooper Steve said.

It’s important to plan ahead with a designated driver, ride sharing or other transportation options.

“There are so many options here in Central Florida or anywhere in the country at this point. It’s 2022, almost 2023, technology has taken over. There’s rideshares with several different companies, carpool with somebody. We have mass transportation here in Central Florida,” he explained.

When it comes to big crowds, Trooper Steve said it’s also important to stay alert of your surroundings.

Earlier this year, nine people were injured after a shooting took place in downtown Orlando.

“When you get there, look at the escape areas. Where are your emergency exits. I’m not asking you to be paranoid, but your safety should be your number one priority,” he said.

