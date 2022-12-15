Gun found in July shooting in downtown Orlando; shooter still on run

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police said Thursday that they have found the gun used in a shooting in downtown Orlando last July that injured seven people.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said the gun was found in a separate, unrelated case in Daytona Beach.

However, the suspected shooter has not been located.

“We’ve run into roadblocks when it comes to getting the information we need as law enforcement,” Smith said. “We know of at least 10 people with vital information to benefit this case. They have not been forthcoming.”

Police said a fight broke out as bars in the area of South Orange Avenue and Wall Street were closing in the early morning hours of July 31. During the fight, someone pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd, police said.

Smith said investigators have narrowed their search for the shooter to a small group of individuals, all affiliated with gangs.

Orlando police again urged the public to come forward with any information to help identify the shooting suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Juan Ayala said he continues to have nightmares after being shot downtown the morning of July 31. But as he recovers, he said it’s good at least there’s action being taken by the city of Orlando to keep everyone safe.

After the shooting, Orlando implemented an access point plan to try to stop people from coming into the area with illegal guns. Other security changes were also made in regard to nearby parking.

Smith said he believes the downtown area is safe.

“Would I go downtown and have a drink? Yes,” Smith said. “I mean, it’s relatively safe. I mean, always be aware of your surroundings. Be observant and report anything suspicious.”

