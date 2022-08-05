New security checkpoints coming to downtown Orlando this weekend following recent violence

On Friday, workers installed no-parking signs on Orange Avenue between Jefferson Street and Pine Street. The city removed the lane of parking as part of a security overhaul, which was announced after a shooting last weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Changes are coming to downtown Orlando Friday night as the city adds security checkpoints to an area that’s had problems with violence recently.

This comes after seven were injured early on July 31 after a shooter, who deputies are still searching for, fired into a crowd at South Orange Avenue and Wall Street Plaza.

[RELATED STORIES: After 7 shot in downtown Orlando, here’s how the city plans to curb violence | ‘We are used to this:’ Worker describes Orlando shooting ahead of security changes]

Ad

Workers installed no parking signs Friday on Orange Avenue between Jefferson Street and Pine Street. The city removed the lane of parking as part of a security overhaul, which was announced after the shooting last weekend.

In response to the violence, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer on Monday said the city would implement an access point plan on Friday and Saturday nights.

[SEE PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW]

The city of Orlando is expanding controlled entry points into the downtown area on the weekends following a shooting that injured seven people early Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the city of Orlando said police, K-9 units and hired private security guards will be stationed at six checkpoint locations in a four-block stretch along Orange Avenue.

The locations have been used in the past on holidays, such as St. Patrick’s Day and Cinco De Mayo, to limit how people can enter the downtown area and help curb violence.

Ad

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

City leaders said the focus is on stopping people with illegal weapons. Anyone with a concealed carry permit cannot be stopped from carrying a firearm into the secured area.

Both downtown Orlando business owners and victims of last weekend’s shooting have called for security changes in light of the recent violence.

[SEE PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW]

A man who was working Sunday morning near where the downtown Orlando shooting took place spoke with News 6 about his thoughts regarding the city’s response.

Orlando police said they are still looking for the suspected shooter and are asking the public for tips about Sunday’s shooting. No arrests have been made yet.

Ad

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is encouraged to submit information, photos and videos in the portal below.

We continue urging our community members who were in the area of Wall St & Orange Ave at approx. 2 am on 7/31 to come forward w/ information about this incident.



Follow the link👇to submit any photos/videos you may have that can help our investigators.https://t.co/sdT9VW31Ci — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 1, 2022

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: