Ring in 2023 with these New Year’s Eve events across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the new year fast approaching, we compiled a comprehensive list of Central Florida events to help you celebrate New Year’s Eve no matter what your bedtime is.

From daytime walks to rockin’ into the wee hours of the morning, this county-by-county list has something for everyone.

Orange County

New Year’s Eve Party, Lake Nona Town Center: Dec. 31, 7 p.m. – The event features live entertainment, family-friendly fun and fireworks as the clock strikes midnight.

New Year’s Eve at Orlando Museum of Art, Orlando: Dec. 31, 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. – Guests are invited to enjoy complimentary full-service open bars, heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts by Arthur’s Catering. The fun continues with photo booths, live music and a rotating DJ spinning tunes on the dance floor all night long. Toast to the new year with a firework display at midnight.

New Year’s Eve 2023 Party at Tori Tori, Orlando: Dec. 31 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. – Ring in 2023 with a champagne toast and balloon drop. Enjoy an open bar, elevated lite bites, DJ Ricky Rico (EVE and Bellhop), synchronized light show, livestream of Times Square and more.

2023 New Year’s Eve Around the World at ICEBAR Orlando!, Orlando: Dec. 31, 7 p.m. – ICEBAR Orlando invites you to bring in the new year in style at its 2023 New Year’s Eve Around the World. It has several packages to choose from and lots of surprises.

James Bond New Year’s Party, Enzian Theater in Maitland: Dec. 31, 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. – Bond is back! Toast to 2023 with your closest friends and family at this signature New Year’s Eve bash. Come in your most impressive Bond fit and you could win a prize. Enjoy some bubbly, light hors d’oeuvres and special NYE cocktails while dancing your way into the new year.

ROCK-IN 2023! New Year’s Eve Lobby Party, Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando: Dec. 31, Doors open at 6 p.m. – Come rock in the new year at this family-friendly lobby party at the exciting Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando. Enjoy specially prepared desserts and entertainment that includes a DJ, roaming magicians, balloonist, countdown live from Times Square via satellite and midnight balloon drop with a champagne toast.

Thornton Park 2023 New Year’s Eve Street Party, Orlando: Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. - 2 a.m. – Taking place just a few blocks outside of downtown Thornton Park, this street party gives you a perfect location to celebrate without getting caught in the same downtown experience locals visit every weekend. The strip has six venues to hop around alongside two stages with jumbotrons on either end of the block party, keeping music pumping all night. A VIP option offers a third stage and DJ performance, with an exclusive area for its guests.

New Year’s Eve at SeaWorld Orlando, Orlando: Dec. 31 – After an unforgettable evening filled with exciting shows, amazing animals and thrilling rides, you can see a spectacular fireworks display from a variety of viewing areas around the park. Embrace the park’s connection to the sea, marine life and the world by ringing in the new year, SeaWorld-style. The theme park is giving 2023 a wondrous welcome with bold fireworks, festive entertainment and more.

New Year’s Eve Celebration, Avalon Park Orlando: Dec. 31 – Come out to Downtown Avalon Park for New Year’s Eve specials at participating restaurants and a firework show at midnight.

Le Cirque: New Year’s Eve at Grand Bohemian Orlando: Dec. 31, 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. – Ring in 2023 with Le Cirque and greet the new year in style with a celebration transporting you to 1940s Paris. Join the fun in the spectacularly reinvented spaces for surprise performers, a live band, a luxury open bar, elegant food and a dessert reception.

New Year’s Eve at Cuba Libre, Orlando: Dec. 31 – The countdown to 2023 is on! Ring in the new year at Cuba Libre Orlando. The restaurant has a few options for your celebration: A la carte dinner from 5-8 p.m., a Grand Buffet Dinner and Celebration package, and a late night party!

Osceola County

New Year’s Eve Celebration, Old Town in Kissimmee: Dec. 31, 1 p.m. – The celebration features the weekly Saturday Classic Car Show and Cruise, live music from “Scarlett Moon,” entertainment and fireworks at midnight.

New Year’s Eve: Rockin’ the Cloud, Historic Downtown St. Cloud: Dec. 31, 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. – The city of St. Cloud is hosting the 6th Annual Rockin’ The Cloud event on Dec. 31. This year’s event will offer three stages of live entertainment with performances from Maiden Voyage, Harlequin and event headliner, The Supervillains. And let’s not forget the countdown to midnight and Cloud drop to ring in the new year.

Rocking New Year 2023 “The EXPERIENCE” at Sunset Walk Orlando, Kissimmee: Dec. 31, 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. – The event will include performances by Scotty B & Project: DJ SLam and SWITCH Live, featuring SWITCH – Back to the ‘80s, Nerd Ranger and First Wave. The event will also feature the Promenade Dancers, vocalists, musicians, street performers and a midnight fireworks spectacular.

Seminole County

New Year’s Eve at the Zoo, Asian Lantern Festival: Central Florida Zoo in Sanford: Dec. 31, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. – Central Florida Zoo has added an extra date for the Asian Lantern Festival. Families can enjoy music, hourly countdown celebrations and a special menu specifically crafted for the festival.

New Year’s Eve Party, Spill Wine Bar in Winter Springs: Dec. 31, 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. – The event offers a champagne toast, party favors, drink specials, awesome food and a whole lotta music. Dance the night away with the sounds of John Lazar LIVE!

New Year’s Eve Gala All That Glitters, German American Society of Central Florida in Casselberry: Dec. 31, 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. – Come join the celebration as the society rings in the new year with great food, drink, dancing and entertainment!

Belgian New Year’s Eve Bash, Buster’s Bistro in Sanford: Dec. 31. 8 p.m. - midnight – Come join your favorite Belgian crew in bringing in a whole new year! There will be music, food, drinks and lots of dancing! Party favors and a champagne toast will be provided at midnight.

New Year’s Celebration, Noze Art Studio in Longwood: Dec. 31, 7-9p.m. – Come and bid adios to 2022 and welcome a prosperous 2023 at Noze Art Studio.

Volusia County

New Year’s Eve on Main Street, Daytona Beach: Dec. 31, 6 p.m. - 2 a.m. – The New Year’s Eve on Main Street party will take place on Main Street from A1A to Peninsula. Admission is free and the celebration will feature six stages of entertainment, street performers, drink specials and food with a New Year’s Eve Ball Drop ceremony at midnight.

New Year’s Eve Celebration 2023, Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach: Dec. 31 – Get ready to roll into 2023 at the annual Hard Rockers & High Rollers NYE celebration. It features dance bands, DJ, food and drink and plenty of casino-style games. Hard Rockers get entry to the party and all the fun and High Rollers get exclusive access to the Sky Lounge with reserved seating and enhanced food and beverage. Choose your style and book your way into 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

New Year’s Eve Celebration on Flagler Avenue, New Smyrna Beach: Dec. 31, noon-midnight – Ring in the new year with friends and join the party for New Year’s Eve on Flagler Avenue! There will be tons of options for delicious food, music and drinks so you can say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023.

Happy Wanderers NYE Fun Walk, Port Orange Riverwalk Park: Dec. 31, 3 p.m. – Join the Happy Wanderers for a mid-afternoon, one-hour Fun Walk on New Year’s Eve. The group will walk around the newly opened Riverwalk park areas, over to the Sugar Mill Gardens and return. Those interested can visit the Happy Wanderers bench and remember those club members lost in 2022.

Stress Less In The New Year Hike, Lyonia Environmental Center in Deltona: Dec. 31 – Getting out in nature has been shown to elevate a person’s mood and reduce stress. Shake off that holiday stress and get a jump start on those New Year’s resolutions to include more exercise. Soak up the sights and sounds of nature while hiking Lyonia Preserve’s blue trail. Participants should be prepared to hike on unpaved, sugar sand trails for approximately two miles.

New Year’s Eve at Ocean Deck, Daytona Beach: Dec. 31 – Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the Ocean Deck. Party favors, champagne, fireworks and live music with C*Posse is included.

Lake County

New Year’s Eve Celebration, Sunset Park in Mount Dora: Dec. 31, 9 p.m. - 12:20 a.m. – Be a part of Mount Dora’s biggest celebration! This fun street party will feature live music from DJ John Campisano and The Voodoo Gypsies, street games, food trucks, and drinks in the beautiful downtown atmosphere decorated with charming Christmas lights.

New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration, Mission Inn in Howey-In-The-Hills: Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. – Mission Inn’s Gala comes with an array of live entertainment followed by a five-course dinner and a champagne toast at midnight! Reservations are required, so call ahead.

New Year’s Eve at Fish Camp, Fish Camp Lake Eustis: Dec. 31, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Enjoy live music with the amazing TDK Band Experience this New Year’s Eve along with some incredible culinary treats.

Polk County

New Year’s Demolition Derby, Auburndale Speedway in Winter Haven: Dec. 31, 3 p.m. – Come join for a smashing good time with drivers from across the country. This is a prostock consi, 70s wire, youth, stock mini, 2 man xtreme, and prostock feature event.

5th Saturday Steppers “Harlem Nights” New Year’s Eve Celebration, Rose Height Elk Lodge in Lakeland: Dec. 31, 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. – Bring in the new year in style. Harlem Nights is the theme, so dress to impress. Dance to the sounds of R&B and smooth jazz and enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Party favors and a champagne toast will be handed out at midnight. Music will be provided by Sound Masters- Esquire and Lady “D”.

LEGOLAND Kids’ New Year’s Eve Celebration + Fireworks, LEGOLAND in Winter Haven: Dec. 31 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. – Join in the festivities and celebrate the new year early with rides, activities and a whole lot of fun. Celebrate with an early fireworks display illuminating the sky and welcoming in 2023!

Brevard County

New Year’s Eve Pre-Party, Space Coast Harley-Davidson in Palm Bay: Dec. 31 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Ride in and join the Space Coast in kicking off the New Year’s Eve party early. Live music will be provided by Riptide and great food will be provided by Space Coast Gourmet Tator Tots food truck, along with free frosty beverages.

Noon Year’s Eve, Brevard Zoo in Melbourne: Dec. 31, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. – Your whole family can celebrate the new year without staying up past anyone’s bedtime! Noon Year’s Eve features a ball drop at noon and a complimentary sparkling juice toast. Enjoy crafts and games as well.

Panama Set to Rock in the New Year at the Merritt Island Moose: Dec. 31 – Enjoy a champagne toast at midnight and free admission for non-members after 8:30 p.m.

The Space Coast’s BEST New Year’s Eve Party, Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa: Dec. 31 – All party packages include dinner, open bar, dancing to your favorite party music, party favors, a champagne toast at midnight and 6 large screens to watch the ball drop in New York City.

Marion County

Orange Blossom Opry New Year’s Eve, Orange Blossom Opry in Weirsdale: Dec. 31, 8 p.m. – Bring in the new year with the OBO Band–Bobby, Kevin, Doug, Mickey, Todd and Dustin. Enjoy the best country and southern rock music in the area, a lot of laughs, song requests by the audience, special guests, party favors and a countdown at midnight!

First Night Ocala New Year’s Eve Event, Ocala Main Street: Dec. 31, 5 p.m. - midnight – Ocala Main Street is hosting First Night Ocala, a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration in historic downtown Ocala. Enjoy over 15 activities, shows and entertainers in midtown and downtown Ocala. A family celebration will take place at 8 p.m. in Tuscawilla Park and again on the square during the countdown to 2023.

