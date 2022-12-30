61º

Need a ride? AAA provides ‘Tow to Go’ service for New Year’s weekend

Program available through 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: AAA, Tow To Go, New Year's Eve
Tow (Image by Peter H from Pixabay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – AAA is providing tow services for free through New Year’s weekend to help keep the roads free of impaired drivers.

The program is available for impaired drivers through 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, though it should be treated as a last resort.

AAA said it would dispatch a tow truck to those who call Tow To Go and take the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

“The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is your presence, so be sure to plan for a safe ride home before the celebrations begin. Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive and cause unnecessary risks for everyone on the roadway,” AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a release. “If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll transport you and your vehicle to a safe location.”

The service is available to members and non-members.

To request the Tow To Go service, call 855-286-9246.

