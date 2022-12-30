New year, same Florida: Rain chances ramp up for New Year’s Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are going up on Saturday as many prepare to ring in the new year.

An unsettled pattern with moisture rolling in to Central Florida leads to rain chances on Saturday.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain through the afternoon on Saturday.

A couple of showers could linger into New Year’s Eve.

Expect mostly dry conditions and a high of 80 for Friday and on Saturday with temperatures in the mid-70s as we ring in 2023.

Expect a high of 77 on Sunday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s for most of next week with the rain chances at 30% for Wednesday and for Thursday.