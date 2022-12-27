Ask Trooper Steve: Can drivers still get a ticket if registration expired on a holiday?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “My registration expired over the weekend, am I good since it was Christmas?”

“I may have already answered this 1 million different ways and the answer is always the same,” Montiero said.

Trooper Steve said there is no extension on your registration, even when it expires on a holiday.

“Your vehicle registration is an official document and should be treated as such,” he said. “The expiration on that document is the expiration date. It doesn’t come any earlier and there are no extensions.”

Montiero added that everyone should take care of renewing their registration well in advance of its expiration date.

“Knowing a year or more in advance when your vehicle’s registration expires gives you the opportunity to make sure that it is valid prior to its expiration date. If your expiration date was to fall on a holiday or a weekend, it would be the responsibility of the registrant to make sure that it is taken care beforehand,” he said.

