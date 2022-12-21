What The Honk: You seriously didn’t have a better idea?

ORLANDO, Fla. – My mind is blown I have not received one crazy Christmas decorated car.

I’m grateful for that but still love the holiday spirit.

This is 100% illegal. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I thought I would have only seen this license place on my recent trip to Europe, but yet here we are.

I want you to look real close at this tag. It has been professionally customized in order to look like a foreign tag but with Florida information. The tag has a Florida flag, Florida initials and the proper registration.

Looks cool, but 100% illegal. It is the law to have the issued tag on your car, not what you feel looks better. Creative, yes. But let’s stick to what’s issued in this case.

This could be a hefty repair. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

One bump in this road and this Corolla is going to have more issues than trying to figure out how to get these tires to their destination.

Obviously, the cargo is not designed for this car and the car is not designed to secure these tires, but I do appreciate them using sturdy straps to keep them secure. Wonder how much a rear window is going to cost?

Guess we're just throwing safety out the window. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Let me be clear, this does not work.

Why do we go through such great lengths to do things with zero safety? You already have the pickup truck, all you need is some rope. The rope would have done the same thing this man is doing without putting him in danger.

Also, standing in a pickup truck is illegal since we aren’t thinking of safety here.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com