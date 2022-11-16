What the Honk: The world doesn’t revolve around you

If today’s segment has a little extra sass than what you’re used to, please forgive me.

This morning, I have lost 5 years worth of data so you’re getting a rare form of me.

Was this necessary? (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This is not a photo of a crash, nor is it a photo of a drive-thru.

This small white vehicle decided that it would just park on the sidewalk underneath the overhang to accommodate its passenger. I understand a quick curbside stop to pick up somebody but just because it’s pouring, doesn’t mean you need to completely relocate your vehicle.

What the Honk: What part didn't you understand? (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I figured the traffic signs would be self-explanatory in situations like this.

When the sign says “do not block fire exit,” it’s for a very serious reason. This LYNX bus caused a little bit of a slowdown for this fire truck while trying to respond to an emergency. If there is any intersection that should not be blocked, it’s most definitely this one. This could lead you to a hefty ticket plus some serious honking from the fire department.

And this dash video taken on the east side of Orange County is just aggravating.

What you’re about to see should make your blood boil. The Porsche passes in a no passing zone at an egregious amount of speed. I know for sure that vehicle has a speedometer plus other gadgets. Just blows my mind that people think that this is OK.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

