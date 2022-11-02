What The Honk: This is a lot

Part of doing something the right way is making sure that it’s done completely, like having a ticket to a concert and then not standing in line for the actual concert. Rough comparison, but you get what I mean.

ORLANDO, Fla. – I want to make this clear, my goal is to never see any honks on the road.

But I must confess, I get kiddy when I open up my email and see them piling up!

Part of doing something the right way is making sure that it's done completely.

Part of doing something the right way is making sure that it’s done completely, like having a ticket to a concert and then not standing in line for the actual concert. Rough comparison, but you get what I mean. This blue truck may have had the disabled parking decal, but you kind of need to complete the parking job.

Something to note, there was still roughly 5 feet of space in front of the truck.

No exemptions for delivery vehicles.

From parking in parking spaces incorrectly to simply just blocking them completely, zero exemption when it comes to the delivery of items.

Let me say that again: there are no exemptions for delivery vehicles. Meaning, you can’t just park where you want and impede other traffic. Believe me, delivery drivers, you are appreciated, and we all want our packages, but there are people who also need those spaces.

Can't imagine the interior of this car.

Taking scrapping to a whole new level. If the exterior of the vehicle and the truck is this packed, I can’t imagine the interior of this car.

The fact that this was seen on Interstate 95 is what blows my mind. 70 or more mph and flimsy metal items do not add up well. Plus, your license plate needs to be seen. I understand needing the trunk open, but this is a lot.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.