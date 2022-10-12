What The Honk: Talk about mixed signals

ORLANDO, Fla. – I have quite the variety for you guys today, including an intentional honk. So let’s start with that one.

Don't worry. This isn't a real witch. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Brenda sent me this one and she made sure to say that she really isn’t a real witch runner over person. Don’t worry, Brenda, you’re good in my book. With Halloween quickly approaching, I’m sure we will see more of this out and about, just make sure this stuff is properly secured.

[TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

Don't do this. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

There is a time in life where we are all going to have to follow the light. This is not that moment. Just because we can accessorize our vehicles doesn’t necessarily mean we should be doing stuff like this.

Also, these lights are not to be turned on in the rear of your vehicle while it is on a public roadway. A white light is not permitted to be seen from the rear of your vehicle, except when you’re going in reverse.

Talk about conflicting signs. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This picture gives me a headache. Do not enter sign, mixed with two other stop signs, two of which are facing in the wrong direction. Definitely a What the HONK moment.

I understand common sense is not all that common but when we are driving in certain parking, lots and areas where things can get confusing, it is up to us to make sure that we are taking in the complete picture.

Other indicators, like stop bars on the ground and where a crosswalk is located, can help you negotiate your path.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.