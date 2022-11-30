What The Honk: Here’s one way to climb into a car

ORLANDO, Fla. – I need my Trooper Steve army to be on the lookout these next few weeks.

Holidays bring out the honks!

First up, keeping it simple but still a problem.

Just when you think you’re home and you can park in your driveway the way you want to, technically, you can’t. This small, white SUV, although not blocking the roadway, is blocking the sidewalk.

This is an infraction, and in some cases a HOA violation. Parking in the driveway and blocking the sidewalk is a no-no.

I haven’t seen an older model Lincoln like this in such good condition in a long time, but after transporting this over 10-foot ladder in the trunk, I don’t think it’s going to look so good afterward.

It has some string attaching it to the trunk, but this would be a big violation in Florida. The vehicle had Georgia plates on it, though.

Not only did this vehicle park in a disabled parking space without the proper decals, but it’s also blocking the pedestrian walkway. All of that is secondary to how this driver even decided to park the car.

Although a private parking lot, your vehicle is still subject to fines and possibly being towed.

