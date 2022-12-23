Ask Trooper Steve: What are some reminders before hitting the road for the holidays?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Recently, Trooper Steve was asked, “What are some reminders before hitting the road for the holidays?”

He said that while advice for driving in cold weather may sound redundant, there’s always going to be somebody who has to hear it.

“First, check your tires. It’s the most important thing on your car, cold weather can cause your tire pressure to drop so don’t be surprised when your tire pressure light turns on,” He said. “You come out sometimes, you see the light and go ‘Oh no, what’s wrong?’ No, do your best to maintain your tire pressure properly through the cold conditions, low tire pressure can cause some issues down the road and you don’t need that on those long trips.”

Trooper Steve also suggested to check under the hood to see if you’re caught up on regular maintenance.

“Check your car’s battery. Is it clean? Are there issues like fluid or anything that’s coming from it? And check all your vehicle fluids,” he said. “Checking the oil — I know — sounds crazy, but you want to make sure it’s good to go. If not, get an oil change before, and even your antifreeze.”

Should you be planning to drive up and out of Florida, Trooper Steve added that you must stay situationally aware on the road.

“If you’re a Floridian headed north, black ice is no joke, so always plan with time,” he said.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

