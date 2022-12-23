68º

LIVE

Ask Trooper Steve

Ask Trooper Steve: What are some reminders before hitting the road for the holidays?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orlando, Traffic, Ask Trooper Steve, Florida, Holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Recently, Trooper Steve was asked, “What are some reminders before hitting the road for the holidays?”

[TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage to Volusia dam system installed after hurricanes, officials sayTIMELINE: Here’s when the bitter cold arrives in Central FloridaBecome a News 6 Insider]

He said that while advice for driving in cold weather may sound redundant, there’s always going to be somebody who has to hear it.

“First, check your tires. It’s the most important thing on your car, cold weather can cause your tire pressure to drop so don’t be surprised when your tire pressure light turns on,” He said. “You come out sometimes, you see the light and go ‘Oh no, what’s wrong?’ No, do your best to maintain your tire pressure properly through the cold conditions, low tire pressure can cause some issues down the road and you don’t need that on those long trips.”

Trooper Steve also suggested to check under the hood to see if you’re caught up on regular maintenance.

Check your car’s battery. Is it clean? Are there issues like fluid or anything that’s coming from it? And check all your vehicle fluids,” he said. “Checking the oil — I know — sounds crazy, but you want to make sure it’s good to go. If not, get an oil change before, and even your antifreeze.”

Should you be planning to drive up and out of Florida, Trooper Steve added that you must stay situationally aware on the road.

“If you’re a Floridian headed north, black ice is no joke, so always plan with time,” he said.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email