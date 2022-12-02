Ask Trooper Steve: Where do extra patrols come from during the holidays?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

“I recently got a pretty aggressive email from a viewer wondering why it’s possible for extra law-enforcement presence during the holidays and yet they can’t provide that year-round,” Trooper Steve said. “I enjoy having this segment available to our viewers, because I almost feel it gives me an opportunity to sometimes calm the flames.”

He said think about your local grocery store or retail store during high traffic seasons.

“I know when I walk into my local grocery store during a time when they see extra business, I will see a supervisor or a different department head, working as a bagger or on the cash register. Other administrative roles within these companies put their primary job on hold to assist in the influx of the operational side,” he said.

And he said that is the same with extra law enforcement on the road during the holidays.

“Just like in the private sector, police agencies also have a very detailed administrative side. Those administrative members, whether a command element or other individuals, put those jobs on hold and go assist the patrol operations,” Trooper Steve said.

