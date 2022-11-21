Ask Trooper Steve: How long is my class E drivers license valid for and what will it cost to renew it?

CENTRAL FLORIDA – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The question this week: How long is my class E drivers license valid for and what will it cost to renew it?

“Your average Class E license for everyone including both citizens and non-status individuals are good for up to eight years if you are under the age of 80,” Trooper Steve said, “For everyone else 79 and older your license is good for only six years”.

The cost to renew your license is $48, but Trooper Steve says other fees could apply.

“Although it sounds a little over prepared, I would put into your calendar when your license expires so that you do not have to pay any other fees. And since this is a question for me, you know, I must offer my opinion. If it was me, deciding the laws, we’d be renewing this every two years, no matter the age”, he said.

