Ask Trooper Steve: Can we drive right-hand drive cars legal in the US?

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

This week, he sought to answer a question of his own: can you drive a right-hand drive car in the United States?

“We get visitors here to Central Florida by the thousands on a daily basis but when you’re not the one visiting another country, the way they get around can look a little different,” Montiero said. “I just got back from my vacation and a portion of that brought me to London. Obviously, they drive on the opposite side of the road and in return their vehicles are designed with right-hand drivers. So it got me to thinking if I liked one of these cars, could I technically drive that vehicle here in the United States?

Trooper Steve says there are no federal regulations prohibiting the use of a right-hand-drive vehicle on public roads in the United States. Depending on what state you live in that vehicle would still be required to pass a vehicle inspection and emissions testing, but there are no laws that would prohibit the steering wheel from being located on the right-hand side.

“Of course, the safety fanatic in me would stress the reminder of making sure that you’re absolutely focused when operating a vehicle like this,” Montiero said. “Their roadways are built for right-hand drivers, and since we travel on the opposite side, things could get a little nerve-racking. But like I said, no law prohibits that vehicle from being driven here.”

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

