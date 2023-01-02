Florida Highway Patrol car destroyed in crash during traffic stop, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol car was destroyed and four people, including a trooper, were injured after a crash during a traffic stop in Hillsborough County Sunday morning, troopers said.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Veterans Expressway, or State Road 589, at mile marker 12.5 on New Year’s Day, a crash report shows.

According to the report, a 61-year-old FHP trooper pulled over a man, 59, driving a sedan south on S.R. 589 for speeding.

As the drivers, both from Land O Lakes, stopped on the shoulder of S.R. 589, a New Port Richey man, 52, driving a SUV “too fast for the wet roadway conditions” lost control on that same road and rear-ended the FHP patrol car, the report shows.

The impact of the crash caused the patrol car to collide with the car in front of it, which also carried a 25-year-old passenger, according to the report.

According to troopers, the patrol car, sedan and SUV all stopped along the highway’s outside shoulder.

All four people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, FHP said.

