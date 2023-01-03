74º

47-year-old man killed in crash with pole, tree, fence in Orange County

Fatal wreck happened on Pine Hills Road at White Heron Drive

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Orlando man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive.

According to an FHP crash report, the man was traveling north in a pickup truck on Pine Hills Road and went off the road, colliding with a pole, tree and a fence.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown what caused the pickup to go off the roadway.

An investigation is ongoing.

