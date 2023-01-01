Orange County deputies investigate shooting that left 2 dead, 1 hurt on New Year’s Day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting at a home in Orange County early Sunday put a woman in the hospital and left two other people dead, one of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies said.

Units responded at 1:07 a.m. to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane in reference to the shooting, locating a woman in her 20s who had been shot, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Deputies made their way into the home and located two more people who had been shot, a man and a woman in their 50s, according to the statement.

The woman in her 50s was taken to a hospital where she later died, deputies said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the statement reads.

Deputies believe the incident was isolated and domestic in nature, adding it poses no danger to the community. An investigation was still in its early stages at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the incident and not necessarily its exact location.

