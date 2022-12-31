69º

Daytona Beach police investigate shooting that injured 3, chief says

Scene at parking lot of 1184 N Nova Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Daytona Beach Police Department

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement on Twitter early Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1184 N Nova Road, Young said. All three victims have been identified, according to Young, but no suspect information was available at the time of this report.

A news release was still being prepared as of Young’s 1:59 a.m. tweet about the investigation, he said. No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

