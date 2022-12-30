Polk County man nabbed in Puerto Rico after killing brother on Christmas Eve, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was arrested in Puerto Rico after being accused of murdering his brother in Polk County on Christmas Eve, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a release, deputies said that 35-year-old Luis Marrero was fatally shot at his home in unincorporated Lake Wales at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park around 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

An affidavit shows the victim’s friend discovered his body on Christmas Day before alerting law enforcement.

The friend told deputies that Luis Marrero’s brother — Jeremy Marrero, 23 — had been living at the home, but had moved out about one to two months prior, deputies said.

According to the affidavit, deputies found out that Jeremy Marrero had left on Christmas to go visit family in Puerto Rico, and discovered several boxes of ammunition in his vehicle.

Deputies said they spoke with Jeremy Marrero’s acquaintances — Fernando Mangual, 23 and Tasha Cintron, 30 — who both lied to and misled detectives during the investigation.

Fernando Mangual (left) and Tasha Cintron (right) (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said they found that Mangual and Jeremy Marrero had left a gathering at Jeremy Marrero’s house before traveling to the mobile home park, where the younger brother shot and killed the victim.

Jeremy Marrero was eventually arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and Puerto Rico police on Wednesday, deputies said.

“Our detectives did a great job putting together the information and evidence to arrest Marrero,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “We sincerely appreciate the professionalism of the Puerto Rican Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service in helping to bring Marrero to justice.”

Jeremy Marrero is currently held in Puerto Rico and will be extradited to Polk County, deputies said.

Mangual and Cintron were arrested Tuesday and face one count each of providing false information to law enforcement. Mangual is held on a $10,000 bond and Cintron is held on a $500 bond.

