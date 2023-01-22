Suspect on the run after he robbed, shot man outside Orlando restaurant, police say

Orlando police investigate a shooting that happened near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant at S. Semoran Blvd. and Lee Vista Blvd.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured after being robbed and shot near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Saturday afternoon in Orlando, police said.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.

Police said after both vehicles pulled over to the side of the street after the crash, the victim got out to speak to the driver of the SUV. A man then entered the victim’s vehicle and “took his backpack which led to an argument and struggle,” according to Orlando police.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim before getting back into his SUV with the backpack and driving away towards Lee Vista Boulevard.

The victim was able to run to a nearby parking lot where officers discovered him and applied a tourniquet to his injuries, according to a news release from the Orlando Police Department.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but police did not provide any additional information about his injuries.

Police said they believe the suspect was driving a gold, older-model Nissan Murano, but no other information about the suspect was available.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

OPD is asking the public if they have any additional information on this case to contact them at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline Florida anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

