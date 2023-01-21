Wife shoots terminally ill husband at hospital in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police on Saturday responded to AdventHealth Daytona Beach after a “female shot her terminally ill husband” and confined herself to his room, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

“This person is NOT a threat to other patients and we are asking that you remain out of the area while we investigate,” a tweet posted at 12:06 p.m. reads.

The department told News 6 in a statement that the shooter was contained to a room, adding “we are working on getting her to come out.”

No one else was injured, according to a news release. Officers evacuated all staff and patients from around the room by 12:21 p.m., another tweet described.

Staff and patients have been removed from the area, our shooter is contained. https://t.co/iShIobchOu — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) January 21, 2023

No other information — such as the identities of those involved or the current condition of the man who was shot — has been shared.

News 6 is reaching out to the department to learn more about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

