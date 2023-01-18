Up-and-coming musician teams with blues icons to release debut album in Daytona Beach

EDGEWATER, Fla. – WildRoots Records blues rocker Dyer Davis is set to release his debut album “Dog Bites Back” on Feb. 17. The soulful sound of Davis on the album is paired with the iconic works of Grammy nominated Victor Wainwright, Billy Dean, Stephen Dees, Patricia Ann Dees, Billy Chapin, and Dyers’ trio David Weatherspoon and Jacob Barone. Special guests include The Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, trumpeter Doug Woolverton, and baritone sax player Mark Earley.

On Saturday Feb. 18, a live performance of the debut album will be held at The Bank & Blues on Main Street in Daytona Beach. Davis will take the stage at 9 p.m., followed by a performance by The WildRoots, with special featured guest appearances to be announced.

Davis, a 23-year-old Florida-based artist, is described as a tasteful guitarist and a natural performer. “His dynamic performing completely satisfies any aching desire for something heartfelt, original, brilliant, and exciting,” said Victor Wainwright.

Davis’ talent and engaging personality won over award-winning producer, WildRoots Records Stephen Dees after long-time supporter, producer and engineer, Billy Chapin (Don Henley, Sister Hazel) reached out to Dees to consider co-producing and co-writing for the young artist in late 2021.

Musician Dyer Davis (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Dees was so impressed with the young musician that after a few sessions, he extended an invitation to Davis to perform on the WildRoots latest release “WildRoots Sessions Volume 2″. Davis delivered a stunning vocal performance on the track “The Bad Seed”, noted as one of the top tracks off the album.

Victor Wainwright went on to say after working closely with Davis, “he transcends the norm, while tipping his hat to the greats that came before”.

