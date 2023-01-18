WATCH LIVE: FWC discusses efforts to save manatees

A record number of manatees gathered Tuesday at Blue Spring State Park during Florida’s latest cold snap.

Temperatures in Central Florida dipped into the 30s during the cold stretch, driving the manatees to the warm waters at the spring.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Park officials said there were 729 manatees counted.

The previous record was set on Jan. 29, 2021, when 721 manatees visited Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County.

[SEE PREVIOUS VIDEO OF MANATEES IN BLUE SPRING STATE PARK]

The St. Johns River’s temperature is still in the 50s, and that means manatees continue to pile into nearby Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County.

The water at Blue Spring State Park is a constant 72, warmer than the nearby St. Johns River.

Hundreds of manatees come to the spring when it’s cold, and as the temperature continues to drop, more manatees are likely to pile in.

If you see a sick, injured, orphaned or dead manatee, call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: