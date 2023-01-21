Troopers to hold ‘Move Over’ conference in Orlando

Troopers are set to hold a press conference promoting Move Over Month in Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol announced a “Move Over” press conference in honor of Austin Gayne, who was fatally struck by a car while towing a truck in 2021.

The conference comes as part of Move Over Month, which reminds Florida drivers that they’re required by law to move over a lane for emergency and service vehicles.

The law requires vehicles to move over at least one lane for sanitation vehicles, utility service vehicles, construction or maintenance vehicles, and tow trucks, troopers said. According to FHP, moving over allows law enforcement, first responders and other service vehicles the adequate space to do their jobs more safely.

In a release, troopers said the conference would have several speakers present, including FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi, owner Dennis Johnson of Johnson’s Wrecker Service and Gayne’s mother.

The conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at 11059 International Drive.

