Injured tow truck driver gets moving tribute as he recovers in hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a tow truck worker was critically injured in Orlando, a group of tow trucks came to brighten his night.

Earlier this week, a car plowed through several emergency vehicles that were blocking an exit on State Road 408 as crews worked on the roadway.

The car hit Austin Gayne, who works for Johnson’s Wrecker, and a mechanic.

Gayne was treated to a special drive-by Wednesday night during his stay in the ICU.

A fleet of tow trucks drove by the hospital to show their support for their fellow worker as he works on recovering from his injuries.

The tow truck drivers are hoping that their efforts will help drivers to follow Florida’s “Move Over” law.

The mechanic and the driver of the car were also injured and taken to the hospital.