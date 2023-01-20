University athlete, woman arrested in Orlando home invasion robbery

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested after an apartment in Orlando suffered an armed home invasion robbery last week, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said that on Jan. 9, they responded to an apartment along West Church Street after receiving reports about the home invasion robbery.

According to the victim, several men with masks and firearms barged into his apartment, battered him, threatened him with guns, and stole his phone and recording equipment, police said.

Detectives said they found that the victim and his ex-girlfriend — Nevaeh Mosher, 21 — had been in a disagreement after she returned to the apartment the previous night wearing clothing belonging to another man, identified as Justin Hodges, 20.

Police said the victim discarded the clothing, causing Mosher to tell Hodges about what happened.

According to the arrest affidavit, Mosher, Hodges and two other men then went into the complex and forced their way into the apartment, striking the victim in the process. Firearms were also used to take the victim’s property, the affidavit shows.

Surveillance video showed the subjects entering and exiting the complex, and the discarded clothing was found on a nearby breezeway, detectives said. According to police, the clothes were issued to Hodges from a local university athletic team.

Detectives said they spoke with Mosher afterward, who eventually gave them a full confession to her involvement in the robbery, saying she was the one who knocked on the victim’s door to get him to answer it.

Hodges was arrested Thursday, and he told detectives that he had been trying to help Mosher get her belonging back from inside the apartment, police said.

Mosher faces a charge of home invasion robbery. Hodges faces a charge of home invasion robbery with a firearm and mask.

Police are still searching for the other two men involved in the robbery. Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact the department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

