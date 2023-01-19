Flagler Beach woman hit by car was trying to break up a fight, police say

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A woman was hit by a vehicle while attempting to help someone being assaulted.

Flagler Beach police said at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the victim approached the suspects near Wickline Park because she saw someone being physically attacked.

The victim, Kaitlin Dahme, said everyone quickly jumped into the car, and then the driver reversed, striking Dahme.

Detectives said surveillance video from the park shows the driver of the vehicle striking Dahme twice before quickly speeding away.

“It’s just a really terrible situation,” Dahme said. “I’m screaming, ‘you’re on top of me. Get off me, get off me. Your car is on top of me.’”

Dahme was rushed to the hospital where she underwent surgery for her leg and ankle injuries.

“I can’t do anything by myself. It sucks, everything hurts. I’m in a lot of pain. I’m mad. I’m mad at her, I’m mad at everyone involved,” Dahme said.

Investigators said Gabriella Alo, 18, then drove the vehicle to Jacksonville with her brother, Nicholas Alo, 21 in the passenger seat.

Flagler Police said two minors were in the backseat of the car after the Alo siblings forced them into the vehicle. A mother told police her 14-year-old son was physically assaulted and then driven to Jacksonville by the Alo siblings that same night.

Investigators were able to track down the Jacksonville motel where the suspects were staying and arrested Gabriella Alo on several charges, including three felony charges for aggravated assault, child abuse and leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries. Jail records show Nicholas Alo has not been located.

Dahme said she’s undergone surgery after suffering from a triple break in her ankle and won’t be able to move without a wheelchair for several months. She said she’s thankful for her family’s support and her colleagues at Tortugas Florida Kitchen and Bar for setting up a GoFundMe to help in her recovery.

“It feels really good to know I have all these people who have my back and are rooting for me and want to see me get better,” Dahme said.

Detectives said city owner surveillance cameras were able to capture the incident.

