Man sought in September fatal shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old in September, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office shared on social media Tuesday a photo of Gabino Duran, 64. Deputies said the shooting happened on Sept. 23 in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road southeast of Lockhart.

Officials said Jarred Clark, 22, was found shot and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In an initial release, deputies said it was not a random shooting.

Duran faces a charge of first-degree premeditated murder. The sheriff’s office asks anyone who sees Duran to call 911.

If anyone has information that may help in the investigation, they are asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that may lead to his arrest.