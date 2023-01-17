Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets

OCALA, Fla. – Who’s ready for some more Beaver Nuggets?

Leaders in Marion County on Tuesday will discuss a plan that would bring a second Buc-ee’s to Central Florida.

The proposed development, near Interstate 75, north of Ocala, would feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center, with 120 gas pumps.

Currently, there are two other Buc-ee’s in Florida, one in Daytona Beach and the other in St. Augustine.

Buc-ee’s, the brainchild of Arch Aplin III, first opened in Texas in 1982, expanding throughout the state before expanding across the South, including in Florida in recent years.

The store offers numerous gas pumps, clean bathrooms, Beaver Nuggets (caramel popcorn), Texas-style brisket sandwiches, fresh jerky, T-shirts, hats, blankets, mugs and more.

Buc-ee's will be the largest convenince store in the state of Florida.

