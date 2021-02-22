First Buc-ee’s opens in Florida

It’s known for touting the world’s largest convenience store. The national travel center chain, Buc-ee’s, opened its first location Monday in Florida.

The new location on World Commerce Parkway in St. Augustine is 52,600 square feet and has 104 fueling positions, according to WJXT.

The chain carries a cult-following with it. Dozens of people were in line outside the store before 5:15 a.m., some 45 minutes before doors opened.

Stores are usually split into the gift side, which features items such as clothing, home décor, sporting goods and more -- and the food service and convenience store side.

Many people living in the area were concerned about how the gas station would affect property values. More than 2,000 people signed a petition opposing the development in 2019, citing traffic concerns and a poorer quality of life.

Now that its first Florida location is open, it won’t be much longer before there’s a second.

Buc-ee’s officials said its Daytona Beach location is expected to open in March. The location is currently hiring for multiple positions.