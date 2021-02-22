Massive winter storm causes gas prices to soar in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drivers in Florida are paying more to fill up their gas tanks following last week’s massive winter storm in Texas.

According to new numbers released Monday by AAA, gas prices in the state jumped 15 cents per gallon last week.

Drivers are now paying $2.61 per gallon, up from $2.46 last week. Officials with AAA say that is the highest daily gas price average since July 2019.

Experts say the increase was fueled by power outages at refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

According to AAA, the spike in prices is similar to what is seen following a hurricane.

The average price for gasoline nationwide is $2.63 per gallon.