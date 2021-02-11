Here’s when Buc-ee’s will open its first location in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Buc-ee’s, a popular gas station that claims to have the world’s cleanest bathrooms, will open its first location in Florida later this month.

The Buc-ee’s at 200 World Commerce Parkway in St. Augustine will open at 6 a.m. on Feb. 22.

[TRENDING: Man in Capitol riot arrested at Orlando airport | Tom Brady throws Lombardi Trophy | How to get the vaccine in Fla.]

The St. Augustine store will occupy 52,600 square feet, offer 104 fueling positions and some of its favorite snacks, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches and “Beaver nuggets.”

Ad

“Picking St. Augustine for our first Florida location made sense for many reasons, but its proximity to our other locations across the South was our initial motivator. Location aside, our owners fell in love with the rich history and warm hospitality of St. Augustine,” said Stan Beard, of Buc-ee’s. “We are excited to offer visitors and residents the experience and convenience of Buc-ee’s and can’t wait to become a part of the local community.”

Meanwhile, construction is underway in Daytona Beach for a second Florida location that is expected to open in March.

The two Florida outposts continue Buc-ee’s multi-state expansion across the South, joining stores in Georgia and Alabama.

Buc-ee’s was founded in Texas, where it operates 38 stores.